Yellapatar rape and murder accused plead ‘not guilty’

The trio accused in the Yellapatar gang rape and murder case, on Thursday, pleaded not guilty to the crime at the Special Court for speedy trial of the case in Adilabad. Charges have been framed and they will be tried for crimes under section 302, 376 D and 404 of IPC besides under section 3 (2) (v) of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

District Judge M.G. Priyadarshini, who is in charge of the designated Special Court for speedy trial of the case asked the accused Sk. Babu, Sk. Shaboddin, and Sk. Maqdoom, if they plead guilty to the offence. The latter pleaded not guilty which had the judge frame charges against them.

Only circumstantial evidence

Meanwhile, the State Brief, A.A. Rahim, filed a Discharge Petition under section 227 of Cr. P.C. on the plea that there is no direct evidence of the involvement of the accused in the crime. “All evidence was circumstantial,” he pointed out.

The Additional Public Prosecutor M. Ramana Reddy was to file a counter related to the tenability of the Discharge Petition which had come after charges were framed in the Court. Meanwhile, the case has been posted for Friday for fixing a schedule of the trial.