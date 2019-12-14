Chargesheet filed in Yellapatar rape, murder case in Telangana

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district police on Saturday, filed the chargesheet in the gang rape and murder of a SC woman in Yellapatar.

The chargesheet was filed by Superintendent of Police M. Malla Reddy and DSP Asifabad, also the investigating officer, A. Satyanarayana in the court of the Fifth Additional District Judge, Adilabad, which has been designated as special court for speedy trial in the case.

A 150 page chargesheet was filed with the magistrate which accused Sk. Baba, Sk. Shaboddin and Sk. Muqimoddin, all accused in that order, of crimes under sections 302, 376 D, and 404 IPC and under the Section 3 (2) (v) of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The chargesheet cited 44 witnesses, including circumstantial evidence and the evidence supported with medical and technical aspects in the case, according to Additional Public Prosecutor M. Ramana Reddy.

It may be recalled that a 30-year-old SC woman was gang raped and brutally murdered by the accused on November 24. The crime had taken place between Yellapatar and Ramnaik tanda hamlets in Lingapur mandal of KB Asifabad district evoking anger across the State.

The SP told reporters that the chargesheet mentions the findings of the DNA and other forensic reports. The bloodstains on the crime weapon, the knife, tallied with the blood on the clothes of the accused, Mr. Ramana Reddy added.