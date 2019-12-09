Cong. leaders meet family of rape, murder victim

The Congress party on Monday announced financial aid to the tune of ₹1 lakh to the family of Yellapatar rape and murder victim belonging to Gosampalle in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district.

A team of Congress leaders led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on the family at its home and interacted with the members.

Earlier, the team visited the spot between Yellapatar and Ramnaik tanda habitations in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district to find out facts relating to the November 24 crime.

The leaders, including Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu, former MP Ramesh Rathod, KB Asifabad district Congress president K. Vishwaprasad Rao, Sirpur Assembly constituency in-charge Palvai Harish Babu, interacted with the villagers and police officers concerned to ascertain the facts of the case. Later addressing the media, the CLP leader reiterated his criticism of the State government for unchecked sale of liquor for enhancing State’s income.

‘Perpetrators were drunk’

“In all the cases, the accused were in an inebriated condition when committing the heinous crimes,” he pointed out while recounting the gory incidents which took place in the State recently. Mr. Vikramarka was critical of the manner in which the State is being administered by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “Attend office, monitor the situation,” he suggested while reiterating that Mr. Rao take responsibility for the pathetic state of affairs so far as safety of women is concerned.

The Manthani MLA demanded to know of the government’s plan to reassure women in the wake of the series of heinous crimes against them and even minor girls. “Is this the Bangaru Telangana you promised,” he questioned the Chief Minister while criticising him for the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

SP’s press note

While the Congress team was on the visit, KB Asifabad Superintendent of Police M. Malla Reddy issued a press note detailing the status of the case. The note also mentioned that the family of the victim will get all the financial aid from the government in addition to free education for her two children, among others things.