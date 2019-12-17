Senior Advocate Rahim is State Brief for Yellapatar rape and murder accused

Senior Advocate A.A. Rahim, a member of the Adilabad Bar Association, has been appointed State Brief on Tuesday to defend the three Yellapatar gang rape and murder accused. The appointment came following an order issued by District Judge M.G. Priyadarshini, in-charge Judge of the designated Special Court for speedy trial of the Yellapatar case.

Bar Association’s resolution

In the pre-lunch session the Judge sought to know Mr. Rahim’s willingness to function as the advocate for the accused as the latter had desired earlier. The Senior advocate had, however, expressed his inability to do so as the Bar Association had resolved not to defend the accused owing to the crime being heinous.

In the post lunch session, Ms. Priyadarshini issued the order to him to be the State’s Brief. This move signifies the beginning of the case’s speedy trial.

Trial schedule on Wednesday

On receiving the orders, Mr. Rahim told waiting media persons that he was furnished with case related documents which he will study before appearing in the court on Wednesday. “Tomorrow, charges will be framed against the accused and subsequently a schedule for the trial will be fixed,” he disclosed details of the case’s course.