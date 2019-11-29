Sexual assault on woman vet was planned

The four killers of woman veterinarian planned to sexually assault her when they first saw her parking her two-wheeler at Tondupally toll plaza on Wednesday evening.

When she left for Gachibowli for a medical check-up in a cab, they deflated the rear tyre of her scooter and waited for her to return.

When the victim returned to take her scooter at 9.18 p.m., she noticed that the bike had broken down and a few minutes later, the accused lorry driver Mohammed alias Areef (26) got down from the lorry, offered to get the vehicle repaired and sent cleaner Jollu Shiva (20) with it, said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar here on Friday.

According to their plan, Shiva returned without fixing the bike and told that the puncture shop was closed. Minutes later he again took the vehicle, he said.

When the lorry driver offered help, the victim called her sister and said that she was scared due to the presence of some lorry drivers and some strangers approached her for help.

“As she was waiting for the scooter, Areef and cleaners Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) dragged her to an open plot near the main road, and raped her,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, the veterinarian died of asphyxiation as the killers gagged and smothered her while she was being sexually assaulted. “Shiva, who took the victim’s scooter for repair, returned and raped her,” he said.

Around 10.30 p.m., they shifted her body to the lorry and carried it for 28 km away to Chatanpally, where they set it ablaze at an underpass, he said.

“They bought petrol in a pet bottle and doused the body with it and torched,” he said, adding that they also used diesel.

Around 3 p.m. they returned to Shamshabad and parked the vehicle at a safe place, before delivering the bricks at a construction site in Attapur.

When the family members tried to contact her, the victim’s mobile phone was switched off and around 11 p.m. they approached RGI Airport police and lodged a complaint.

On Thursday morning, the torched body of the victim was found at an underpass on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway by a milk vendor around 7.30 a.m. He informed the village sarpanch, who alerted the Shadnagar police.