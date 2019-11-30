Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder: National Commission for Women sets up inquiry panel

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the alleged killing of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a tweet that the women’s panel would not “leave any stone unturned” till the perpetrators get the punishment they deserve.

Letter to Sajjanar

In a letter to Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, Ms Sharma said the Commission is disturbed by the reported incident and is seriously concerned about the safety and security of women. “The National Commission for Women is constituting an inquiry committee headed by a member, NCW to inquire into the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to kindly investigate and take appropriate action in the matter,” Ms Sharma said in the letter.

A detailed action taken report may be sent to the commission at an early date, Ms Sharma added.

Centre’s advisory

The Centre on Friday said it will send an advisory to all States to take precautionary steps to check crime against women in the wake of the murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has been in regular touch with officials of the Telangana government so that those who were involved in the woman’s murder are caught and punished.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will send an advisory to all states as a precautionary measure so that no such incident takes place in future,” he told reporters outside Parliament.

Mr Reddy said the culprit should be arrested and given capital punishment.

“On behalf of the Central government, I am talking to the State government officials. The Telangana DGP is also coming to Delhi today and he will meet me. Those who were involved in the crime should be socially boycotted and no lawyer should represent them,” he said.