HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Wet morning in Delhi, more rain expected during day

The city, which is hosting heads of state from around the world for the G-20 Summit, is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall during the day

September 10, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A Delhi Police personnel wearing raincoat stands amid rains near the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, venue for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, on September 10, 2023.

A Delhi Police personnel wearing raincoat stands amid rains near the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, venue for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, on September 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on September 10 following overnight rains in parts of the National Capital with the minimum temperature settling at 23.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said Delhi recorded 39 mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m. The relative humidity was 100% at 8.30 a.m.

Also read | G-20 summit day 2 live updates

The city, which is hosting heads of state from around the world for the G-20 Summit, is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Several parts of Delhi had also received rain on Saturday, bringing relief from the heat. The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 32 degrees Celsius, both two notches below normal.

Related Topics

Delhi / rains / G20

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.