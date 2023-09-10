G-20 summit day 2 live updates | Delegates to begin with laying wreaths at Rajghat

Day 1 of the summit ended with President Murmu hosting a dinner for all the delegates at Bharat Mandapam. The agenda for the second day looks at tree planting, live performance of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs, and more.
8:15 a.m.- The leaders and heads of state will arrive at Rajghat. It is to be followed by the signing of the Peace Wall.
9:00 a.m,- The leaders will lay wreaths at Rajghat, and it is to be followed by a concert of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs.
9:20 a.m.,- Leaders will go to Bharat Mandapam for the summit.
9:40 a.m.- Arrival of leaders at Bharat Mandapam.
10:15 a.m.- Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam
10:30 a.m.- The third session of the summit, ‘One Future’, will take place at Bharat Mandapm. This session is followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.
12:30 p.m.- The summit is scheduled to end.
2:30 p.m.- Press conferences by world leaders.
