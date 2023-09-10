HamberMenu
Live

G-20 summit day 2 live updates | Delegates to begin with laying wreaths at Rajghat

Apart from the third session, day 2 of the summit looks at tree planting, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs, among others

September 10, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
From left, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President of the European Comission Ursula von der Leyen, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron attend Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Evelyn Hockstein, Pool)

From left, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President of the European Comission Ursula von der Leyen, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron attend Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Evelyn Hockstein, Pool) | Photo Credit: AP

Marking the end of the talks on day 1 of the G-20 summit, the world leaders attended the dinner hosted by President Murmu on September 10.

In an unexpected early breakthrough and success for India’s Presidency, G-20 members agreed to a joint statement, forging consensus on the contentious “Ukraine paragraphs” on Saturday. The development was announced directly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stopped proceedings during the second session of the Summit on day 1.

Earlier in the day, in a significant milestone, the African Union became a new permanent member of the grouping. Later, on Saturday, India, the U.S., and several major economies announced an ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Also read |G-20 summit day 1 updates

PM Modi will be holding more than 15 bilateral meetings over the two days. He held discussions with U.K. PM Sunak, Italian PM Meloni, and Japanese PM Kishida on Saturday.

The leaders attending the summit include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not attending the summit.

  • September 10, 2023 07:43
    Day 2 schedule:

    Day 1 of the summit ended with President Murmu hosting a dinner for all the delegates at Bharat Mandapam. The agenda for the second day looks at tree planting, live performance of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs, and more.

    8:15 a.m.- The leaders and heads of state will arrive at Rajghat. It is to be followed by the signing of the Peace Wall.

    9:00 a.m,- The leaders will lay wreaths at Rajghat, and it is to be followed by a concert of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs.

    9:20 a.m.,- Leaders will go to Bharat Mandapam for the summit.

    9:40 a.m.- Arrival of leaders at Bharat Mandapam.

    10:15 a.m.- Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam

    10:30 a.m.- The third session of the summit, ‘One Future’, will take place at Bharat Mandapm. This session is followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

    12:30 p.m.- The summit is scheduled to end.

    2:30 p.m.- Press conferences by world leaders.

  • September 10, 2023 07:24
    Key updates from day 1

    1. Ukraine says statement on Russian war ‘nothing to be proud of’

    2. Saudi Arabia, India, U.S. and EU launch economic corridor to increase trade

    3. G-20 Summit clinches New Delhi Declaration

    4. African Union becomes permanent member

  • September 10, 2023 07:13
    G20 calls for full and timely implementation of Black Sea grain initiative

    G20 leaders on Saturday called for the full and timely implementation of a UN-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain to the world markets through the Black Sea.

    In the G20 declaration, the leaders of the grouping emphasised the importance of sustaining food and energy security and called for the “cessation of military destruction” or other attacks on relevant infrastructure. -PTI

  • September 10, 2023 07:12
    Spouses of world leaders treated to special lunch, sample street food and millet dishes

    Spouses of some world leaders attending the G20 Summit here were treated to a special lunch at Jaipur House on Saturday, following which they were given a guided tour of an exhibition of culturally rich artefacts at NGMA, official sources said.

    The group was served millet-based dishes and they also sampled some street food, a source said.

    “First ladies from Turkiye, Japan, the UK, Australia and Mauritius, among others, visited the exhibition at NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art),” the source added.

India / G-20 New Delhi 2023 / G20 / United Nations / diplomacy / USA / United Kingdom / international relations / Delhi / summit

