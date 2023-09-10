G-20 summit day 2 live updates | Delegates to begin with laying wreaths at Rajghat

Apart from the third session, day 2 of the summit looks at tree planting, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs, among others

September 10, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

Marking the end of the talks on day 1 of the G-20 summit, the world leaders attended the dinner hosted by President Murmu on September 10.

In an unexpected early breakthrough and success for India’s Presidency, G-20 members agreed to a joint statement, forging consensus on the contentious “Ukraine paragraphs” on Saturday. The development was announced directly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stopped proceedings during the second session of the Summit on day 1.

Earlier in the day, in a significant milestone, the African Union became a new permanent member of the grouping. Later, on Saturday, India, the U.S., and several major economies announced an ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

PM Modi will be holding more than 15 bilateral meetings over the two days. He held discussions with U.K. PM Sunak, Italian PM Meloni, and Japanese PM Kishida on Saturday.

The leaders attending the summit include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not attending the summit.