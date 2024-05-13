Travel beyond politics to end the ‘horrible’ problem of untreated waste in Delhi, says SC

The Supreme Court on May 13 said a solution to the “horrible” problem of 3,800 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste piled up untreated in the national capital could be found only by travelling beyond the confines of party politics.

“This is a vital issue for the capital city. What is the signal that is being sent to the people living in the city? And we talk about development! You [governments] should travel beyond politics,” Justice A.S. Oka, heading a two-judge Bench admonished.

The Bench made its dissatisfaction apparent about the manner in which the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been handling the issue.

The court indicated that it intends to make the Centre involved in finding a solution to the health problem plaguing the capital for years.

“The Government of India should look into it. We are passing that order,” Justice Oka said.

The court had passed over the case. It would be taken up again later in the day. The Bench had given time to the MCD counsel to get instructions from officials.