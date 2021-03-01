‘Toolkit’ case | Nikita Jacob moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

Nikita Jacob, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.
Also read: Police to approach Google to find ‘toolkit’ creator
The application moved by Ms. Jacob, who is charged with the case of sedition, is likely to come up for hearing Tuesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.
She had got transit anticipatory bail from Bombay High Court on February 17 for three weeks with direction to approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged.
The court on February 23 had granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru.
The sessions court in Delhi on February 25 granted protection from arrest to another co-accused, Shantanu Muluk, till March 9, when it will hear his anticipatory bail application.
Mr. Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail from Aurangabad Bench on February 16 for 10 days. He approached Delhi court on February 23.
Also read: Have digital footprints of those involved in ‘toolkit’ case: police
Ms. Ravi, Mr. Muluk and Ms. Jacob were booked for alleged sedition and other charges.
Ms. Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath