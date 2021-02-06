Police to approach Google to find ‘toolkit’ creator

To identify the authors of the ‘toolkit’, which was shared on Google Docs, the Delhi police will write to Google to get the IP (internet protocol) address or the location from where the ‘toolkit’ document was created and uploaded on the social media platform, said a senior police officer on Friday.
Taking legal help
The officer said that they are taking legal help and writing to Google to get more details about the uploader and creator of the ‘toolkit’. On Thursday, the Delhi police cyber cell had registered an FIR to investigate an “international conspiracy” to defame the country.
A police officer said that they have registered a First Information Report into the matter after a Twitter handle had shared a ‘toolkit’ on Twitter but deleted it later. No names have been mentioned in the FIR, the officer said.
‘Waging war’
Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police, said that an FIR had been registered under section 124A (sedition), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).
He added that it also aims at waging social, cultural and economic war against India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath