Police to approach Google to find ‘toolkit’ creator

FIR registered against operator on sedition and criminal charges

To identify the authors of the ‘toolkit’, which was shared on Google Docs, the Delhi police will write to Google to get the IP (internet protocol) address or the location from where the ‘toolkit’ document was created and uploaded on the social media platform, said a senior police officer on Friday.

Taking legal help

The officer said that they are taking legal help and writing to Google to get more details about the uploader and creator of the ‘toolkit’. On Thursday, the Delhi police cyber cell had registered an FIR to investigate an “international conspiracy” to defame the country.

A police officer said that they have registered a First Information Report into the matter after a Twitter handle had shared a ‘toolkit’ on Twitter but deleted it later. No names have been mentioned in the FIR, the officer said.

‘Waging war’

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police, said that an FIR had been registered under section 124A (sedition), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

He added that it also aims at waging social, cultural and economic war against India.