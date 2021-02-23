Delhi

'Toolkit' case: Delhi court grants bail to Disha Ravi

In the net: Disha Ravi, accused in the ‘toolkit’ case being brought to the Cyber Cell on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to climate change activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest against three farm laws.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested on February 13 and later sent to five days police custody on February 14. After the end of the police custody, on February 19, she was sent to three-day judicial custody, which expired on Monday.

Ms. Ravi, a permanent resident of Bengaluru, was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from the southern city and brought to the capital.

According to the Delhi police, Ms. Ravi is an editor of the “Toolkit Google Doc” and was a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination. It alleged that she started a WhatsApp Group to make the Toolkit doc in collaboration with a pro-Khalistani organisation Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian state.

The Delhi police has said Ms. Ravi shared the Toolkit document with climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Ms. Ravi, in her defence before the court, said that she had just edited two lines in the toolkit and that she was in support of the farmers and was influenced by their protests as farmers provide food.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had ordered the Delhi Police to ensure that there is no leakage of any documents relating to its investigation into the FIR against Ms Ravi.

