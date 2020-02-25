AAP leader Gopal Rai camps outside LG’s residence to discuss law and order in Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai camped outside Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s residence late on Monday night to discuss with him the law and order situation in parts of northeast Delhi.
Mr. Rai said situation has become tense in his constituency Babarpur and alleged that there is no police deployment.
The Minister was accompanied by AAP Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha.
A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.
