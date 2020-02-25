National

AAP leader Gopal Rai camps outside LG’s residence to discuss law and order in Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai. File

Delhi Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Minister was accompanied by AAP Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai camped outside Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s residence late on Monday night to discuss with him the law and order situation in parts of northeast Delhi.

Mr. Rai said situation has become tense in his constituency Babarpur and alleged that there is no police deployment.

The Minister was accompanied by AAP Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha.

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 12:39:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/aap-leader-gopal-rai-camps-outside-lgs-residence-to-discuss-law-and-order-in-delhi/article30907407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY