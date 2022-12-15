PFI leader Abubacker doing fine, receiving treatment: NIA tells Delhi HC

December 15, 2022 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the jailed former chairman of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), E. Abubacker, was “absolutely fine” and receiving treatment.

The agency’s submission came while responding to Mr. Abubacker’s plea challenging a trial court order refusing to release him on medical grounds.

“We have filed a status report along with the report of AIIMS. He is absolutely fine. He is under treatment. As and when he is required, he is taken there (the hospital),” the special Public Prosecutor representing the agency said.

Last month, the high court had asked the NIA to file a status report in response to Mr. Abubacker’s plea for medical treatment. Mr. Abubacker’s counsel had said the 70-year-old was suffering from cancer and Parkinson’s disease, and was in “great pain”, which needed urgent medical attention. The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on December 19.

Mr. Abubacker was arrested on September 22 by the agency. On September 28, the Union Home Ministry in a press release notified PFI and its associates as “unlawful associations” under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Ministry said PFI and its affiliates have been “found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set up of the country, disturbing public order etc., which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country”.

A large number of alleged PFI activists were detained or arrested in several States following a massive nationwide crackdown.