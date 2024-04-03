No time for celebration with Kejriwal in prison, says Sanjay Singh after walking out of jail

April 03, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday walked out of jail a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who was greeted by large crowds and much fanfare, said that though he was free, AAP still needed to “continue its struggle”.

“This is not the time to celebrate. We need to continue our struggle. Our party’s senior leaders — Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain — are still behind bars. But I am confident the locks of their prison will be broken soon,” he told party workers minutes after walking out jail.

Conditions on bail

While a Delhi court earlier on Wednesday accepted Mr. Singh’s bail bond, it imposed some conditions on his release, including orders to not “tamper with evidence” or “influence witnesses” in the ongoing investigation being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue court directed the AAP leader to furnish a bail bond of ₹2 lakh and a surety bond of the same amount, which was deposited by his wife Anita Singh.

Among the other conditions imposed on Mr. Singh were orders that he must keep his Google location services on at all times. Mr. Singh was also made to surrender his passport and is barred from leaving the country. He must also join the investigation as and when required, the judge added.

“Mr. Singh was asked to provide his phone number to the investigating officer and ordered to mandatorily share a detailed itinerary with him,” the court said.

Zoheb Hossain, special counsel for the ED, submitted in court that as per a condition set by the Supreme Court, Mr. Singh cannot speak to the media regarding his role in the case.

The AAP leader, who walked out of jail after spending more than six months in custody, was arrested by the ED last October. The case in which he was implicated is linked to an ED probe based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The FIR had alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy, including modifications made to extend undue favours to licence holders in return for monetary favours.