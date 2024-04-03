GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC directs deletion of Bansuri Swaraj's name from AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail order

"Due to some inadvertent error her name is reflected in the appearance slip," Mr. Hussain said

April 03, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections from New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj.

BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections from New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court on April 3 ordered the deletion of advocate Bansuri Swaraj's name from its order of granting bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh after the Enforcement Directorate said her name got added to the list due to an "inadvertent error".

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, "Ok, we will correct the order." Advocate Zoheb Hussain, appearing for the ED, said Ms. Swaraj did not appear in the case nor did she represent the agency in the matter.

Truth prevailed, says AAP on bail to Sanjay Singh; Supreme Court order not a clean chit: BJP    

"Due to some inadvertent error her name is reflected in the appearance slip," Mr. Hussain said.

Ms. Bansuri Swaraj is a BJP candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency.

On Tuesday, the top court granted Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.

Mr. Singh, who has been in jail for six months, was ordered to be released by a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice P B Varale.

