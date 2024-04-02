GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP’s Sanjay Singh gets bail after six months in Delhi Excise policy case

Sanjay Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year

April 02, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

PTI
The Supreme Court was hearing Sanjay Singh’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case. File

The Supreme Court was hearing Sanjay Singh’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on April 2 granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The top court was hearing Mr. Singh’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice P.B. Varale told Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to take instructions and apprise it in a post-lunch session of the court on whether further custody of Mr. Singh was required and remarked that he has spent six months in jail. Later, ED told the apex court that it has no objection if the AAP leader is granted bail.

What was Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy trying to do? | In Focus podcast

Mr. Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year.

Before the high court, Mr. Singh had sought bail on the grounds that he had been in custody for over three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence.

The probe agency in the high court had opposed the bail plea and claimed that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of the crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.