Delhi Excise case | Delhi court directs AAP MP Sanjay Singh not to tamper with evidence

The court directed Sanjay Singh to submit his passport, inform the court before leaving NCR, and to always keep his phone location on

April 03, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of AAP MP Sanjay Singh

A file photo of AAP MP Sanjay Singh | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court has directed AAP leader Sanjay Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the Delhi Excise policy case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the directions before passing an order to release Mr. Singh from Tihar central jail following bail granted to him by the Supreme Court on April 2.

The judge also directed Mr. Singh to submit his passport, inform the court before leaving NCR, and to always keep his phone location on.

During the brief hearing, Mr. Singh's counsel informed the court that the politician's wife would be surety for the accused in the matter. "I (Singh) am the Member of Parliament. There is no flight risk," the counsel told the court.The judge directed the accused to submit a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and one surety of same amount.

