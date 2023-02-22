Nikki Yadav murder case | Court sends accused Sahil Gahlot to 12-day judicial custody

February 22, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - New Delhi

A metropolitan court in New Delhi on February 22 remanded Sahil Gahlot, accused of killing his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body into a fridge, to 12-day judicial custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal passed the order.

Also read: Nikki Yadav’s family demands trial at fast track court

Earlier on February 20, a court had extended the police custody of Gahlot (24) by two days, while other five co-accused were remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

All accused will now be produced in court on March 6.

Gahlot allegedly killed Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman. The incident had come to light on February 14, Valentine’s Day, four days after the crime.

Also read: Nikki murder: Delhi Police retrieves CCTV footage of victim hours before murder

Gahlot’s two cousins and two friends are among those arrested.

During the investigation, it came to light that Gahlot had secretly married Yadav in October 2020 and the victim was asking the accused to get a social sanction for the marriage, according to the police.