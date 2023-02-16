Nikki murder: Delhi Police retrieves CCTV footage of victim hours before murder

February 16, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police on Wednesday retrieved CCTV footage that showed 23-year-old Nikki Yadav in her rented house hours before she was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Sahil Gahlot on February 9. Gahlot, 24, is charged with murdering Nikki and stuffing her body in a refrigerator at his family-owned dhaba in Mitraon village.

The first footage, which bears a timestamp of 1.10 p.m., shows Nikki taking clothes upstairs in her home.

The second footage, timestamped at 9.27 p.m., shows her going out of the building only to return within a minute.

Gahlot was arrested in south-west Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly killing Nikki after she objected to his marriage to another woman. Gahlot is accused of strangulating Nikki in his car on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 near Kashmere Gate ISBT.

Nikki’s post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. A senior Crime Branch officer said that as per the doctors’ preliminary opinion, the cause of death was strangulation and that no other injury was found on Nikki’s body other than the marks of the cell phone data cable which was used to strangle her. Delhi Police Crime Branch is investigating the case.

Nikki’s family, hailing from Haryana’s Jhajjar district, demanded a speedy trial, adding that her killer should be hanged to death. Nikki was an ambitious woman, the family said.

Sunil Yadav, Nikki’s father, who runs a garage and repair shop in Gurugram, said, “My daughter is gone; she cannot come back. But we want justice. This boy should be hanged for what he has done to my daughter.”

“She was pursuing her masters in Delhi and wanted to study further and was preparing for PhD,” the father said, adding that she loved her family and used to speak to them daily over the phone.