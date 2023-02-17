Delhi Police recreates crime scene in Nikki Yadav murder case

February 17, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

Sahil Gahlot’s ‘wedding look’ didn’t betray any signs of the grisly murder of his live-in partner that the 24-year-old allegedly committed. In the wedding photographs recovered by the police, Gahlot’s demeanour during the function was “calm and composed”, said a senior officer investigating the murder of Nikki Yadav, 24, who was allegedly strangled to death by Gahlot after she objected to his marriage to another woman. The accused then stuffed her body inside a refrigerator in his dhaba (eatery) in south-west Delhi’s Mitraon village.

Gahlot is accused of strangling Nikki in his car on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 near Kashmere Gate ISBT. The crime came to light four days later.

Investigations into the murder also revealed that hours after allegedly killing her, Gahlot deleted all the data from both his and the victim’s cell phones. He knew the phone chats could be used as evidence by the police, the senior officer said, adding that Gahlot also kept her cell phone hidden for days before getting caught by the police.

In the wedding photographs analysed by the police, Gahlot didn’t look anxious. “He partied and danced with his family members. All this while, he didn’t look anxious,” the officer said, adding that the police are yet to analyse the wedding videos.

Sources from the Crime Branch said they have found traces of conversations being deleted from the victim’s cell phone in an attempt to mislead the police.

“Possibly, the conversations had details of instances when the duo were quarrelling over different issues. The accused was aware that phone conversations could be used as evidence against him. We have sent her mobile phone that was recovered from his possession to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis and to retrieve previous conversations,” the officer said.

Another officer investigating the case said Gahlot was being interrogated thoroughly. “To corroborate his version of the crime, he has been taken to each location he revealed during the interrogation to recreate the scene of crime,” the officer said.

According to DCP (crime) Satish Kumar, during the five-day police custody, the accused will be asked to identify the routes he took on the day of the incident.

The DCP added that Gahlot got engaged on February 9 and went to meet Yadav later that night. “The duo had an argument and he strangled her.”

“After killing the woman near Nigambodh Ghat in Kashmere Gate, he bundled the body in his car and drove towards Mitraon village.”

Police sources said Gahlot had initially planned to dispose of the body in a river or drain.