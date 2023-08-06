Location sharing as bail condition sparks debate on privacy concerns

August 06, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

In recent years, many courts in India have begun imposing a new condition of bail, requiring the person on bail to share their Google location with concerned police.

This is a classic case where the law finds itself lagging behind rapid technological advancements and its utilization in the realm of criminal justice.

This emerging trend caught the attention of the Supreme Court, which recently acknowledged the matter and plans to look into the potential privacy infringements faced by those on bail.

Notably, the sharing of location was unheard of until the prevalence of GPS-enabled smartphones, making it a relatively new and contentious issue in the realm of criminal justice.

First use case

On April 20, 2020, during the nationwide lockdown prompted by the Coronavirus pandemic, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani of the Delhi High Court granted bail to three individuals in separate cases, under the condition that they share their location by ‘drop-a-pin’ on Google Maps with the concerned police.

Justice Bhambhani’s decision was motivated by the “unprecedented circumstances of a public health emergency” prevailing at that time, which necessitated measures to decongest prisons for the overall medical safety of all inmates.

However, this novelty bail condition soon gained popularity and began to be adopted by various other courts as well igniting a debate over the legality and appropriateness of such conditions.

Illegal surveillance

Tanmay Singh at Internet Freedom Foundation said, “Such a condition for bail amounts to constant and illegal surveillance by the Investigating Officer, and is unconstitutional for violating Article 21.

Mr Singh said there are detailed legal procedures under law, for example under Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, which lay out the conditions under which surveillance may legally take place. “The grant of bail to an accused cannot be said to fall under such conditions,” he stressed.

Mishi Choudhary, technology lawyer and online civil rights activist, told The Hindu that, “Such location monitoring is akin to detention”.

She referred to a recent Supreme Court’s direction where activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira were told to share Mobile location with investigating agency as a condition for grant of their bail in the Bhima Koregaon case.

“It’s concerning that the Supreme Court is imposing such onerous conditions that amount to denial of bail. The court in all cases unless otherwise provided by law must impose the last restrictive kind of degree of control that is necessary to return an accused return to court,” Ms Choudhary said.

Delhi-based lawyer Abhishek Kumar Pathak elaborated that Courts, when granting bail, possess the discretion to impose any conditions they deem necessary in the interest of justice.

“A condition of bail where the accused has to share his Google location to the investigating officer all the time is nothing but putting the accused under permanent surveillance, which constitutes a violation of the right to privacy. This trade-off, wherein the right to privacy is bartered for the grant of liberty, undermines the true essence of liberty itself,” Mr Pathak opined.

Mr. Pathak said, “The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) does not contain any provision, and even criminal jurisprudence does not stipulate keeping the accused under surveillance even after their release on bail”.

He explained that whenever bail is granted, the accused is required to file a Bail Bond and provide a surety, which serves the purpose of ensuring their presence during the trial proceedings.

If the accused fails to appear, their surety can be held accountable for securing their presence, Mr Pathak said.

“Additionally, the Code of Criminal Procedure provides other provisions that the Court can utilize in situations where the surety fails to ensure the presence of the accused. This includes issuing warrants and declaring the accused a proclaimed offender to compel their appearance before the court,” Mr. Pathak highlighted.