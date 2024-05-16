GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K. Kavitha moves Delhi High Court for bail in CBI case

Published - May 16, 2024 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha moved Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking bail in the corruption case lodged against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise police case.

Her plea is scheduled for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Thursday.

The daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is in judicial custody in cases lodged by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. She was first arrested by the ED on March 15 for her alleged role in the “financial irregularities” in the excise policy, and was subsequently sent to prison. The CBI, which is also probing the case, arrested her for corruption while in jail.

The ED in its chargesheet has alleged that Ms. Kavitha was part of the ‘South Group’ that allegedly paid ₹100 crore to the AAP government in Delhi for altering the excise policy to suit their business needs.

The BRS leader’s bail application in the ED case is currently pending before the high court. On May 6, a trial court had dismissed her bail application in both cases.

