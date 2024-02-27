GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in money laundering case

The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been asked to depose on March 4 at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi, as per official sources

February 27, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal leaves after visiting Rajghat to mark one year of party leader Manish Sisodia’s arrest, in New Delhi, on February 26, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal leaves after visiting Rajghat to mark one year of party leader Manish Sisodia’s arrest, in New Delhi, on February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the eighth time for his questioning in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on February 27.

ALSO READ
Kejriwal skips 7th ED summons in excise policy case

They said Mr. Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been asked to depose on March 4 at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi.

On Monday, Mr. Kejriwal, 55, skipped the seventh summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.

Also read | ‘Rattled’ BJP will use CBI to arrest Delhi CM, says AAP

A city court, approached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Mr. Kejriwal skipping its summonses, has directed the Chief Minister to appear before it on March 16.

The ED, while issuing the eighth summons, rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Mr. Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / state politics / Delhi / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.