GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Rattled’ BJP will use CBI to arrest Delhi CM, says AAP

BJP hits back, saying AAP is making such claims to garner sympathy for Arvind Kejriwal

February 24, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP leaders (from left) Sandeep Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Atishi during an press conference at the party Headquarters in New Delhi on Friday.

AAP leaders (from left) Sandeep Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Atishi during an press conference at the party Headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said its seat-sharing talks with the Congress for the Lok Sabha election have rattled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which “plans” to arrest its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the next few days.

At multiple press conferences, AAP leaders alleged that the BJP-led Centre will use the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mr. Kejriwal, as was done to arrest former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

A day after Mr. Kejriwal snubbed the Enforcement Directorate’s seventh summons in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak said the matter now being in the court will force the BJP to use the CBI.

Accompanied by Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, he told reporters. “I would like to tell the BJP’s political pundits that if they arrest Mr. Kejriwal, there will be a tsunami of protests in the country.”

Mr. Bharadwaj said AAP had information that the CBI would sent Mr. Kejriwal a notice under Section 41A of CrPC so that he may be arrested if he does not respond to its summons.

Hitting back, the BJP said their faces showed “political disappointment and despair” while they made such claims to garner sympathy for Mr. Kejriwal. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva added that both AAP and the Congress know that their alliance will last only till the morning of the counting for the Lok Sabha poll.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / election / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.