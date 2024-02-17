Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears in court through video conferencing in excise policy case

February 17, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the Rouse Avenue court through video conferencing and submitted that he couldn’t come in person as budget session is going on.

Mr. Kejriwal sought another date for personal appearance.

The Delhi court had granted exemption to Mr. Kejriwal from physical appearance in the case of evading ED summons.

Mr. Kejriwal had to appear in person before the court on a complaint registered by the ED. The agency has alleged that he is not complying with its summons.

(With PTI inputs)