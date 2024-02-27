Kejriwal skips 7th ED summons in excise policy case

February 27, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the seventh summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

He had skipped all six previous summonses issued by the ED, terming them as “illegal”.

Hitting out at the AAP chief, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Mr. Kejriwal was making a “mockery” of the investigative agencies by not appearing before the ED despite the summonses.

AAP said in a statement that the ED should stop sending summonses and wait for the court’s decision as the probe agency has already approached the court on the matter.

“Modi government should not create pressure like this. We won’t leave the INDIA bloc,” the statement in Hindi read.

AAP had earlier alleged that the BJP has told them through different channels that Mr. Kejriwal will be arrested if AAP does not leave the INDIA bloc.

Mr. Sachdeva alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was involved in the excise policy scam and looted crores of rupees.

He said the AAP chief thinks that with the support of prominent lawyers he will evade the investigative agencies and corruption charges, but will soon be behind bars.

Mr. Kejriwal was first summoned on November 2, last year. However, he did not appear for questioning and wrote to the agency, describing the summons as “unsustainable in law” and “motivated”.

He skipped the ED summons for the second time on December 21, saying he had to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Punjab. Then he skipped the subsequent summons on January 3, January 18, February 2, and February 19.