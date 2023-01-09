HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi hit-and-run case | Court sends 6 accused to 14-day judicial custody

The prosecution said it was found during their custodial interrogation that the accused were aware of the victim's body being dragged under the wheels

January 09, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi police van carrying the accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case.

Delhi police van carrying the accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case. | Photo Credit: ANI

A court here on Monday sent six accused in the case involving the death of a 20-year-old woman, who had got trapped in the underside of a car and killed, to 14 days' judicial custody.

"14 days judicial custody granted," Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal said.

The prosecution said it was found during their custodial interrogation that the accused were aware of the victim's body being dragged under the wheels.

Also Read | Anger spills onto streets after hit-and-run incident

The additional public prosecutor, however, did not disclose the identity of the two accused who got down from the car to inspect what was under the wheels.

The investigating officer informed the court that CCTV footages were being obtained, the route taken by the car was being established, and around 20 witnesses had recorded their statements.

He also said a new witness, who was around 100 metres from the spot of the accident, has joined the investigation.

Police had initially arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case last Monday. 

On expiry of their three-day police custody, the court extended their custodial interrogation by four days on Thursday.

Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested on Friday, and remanded in police custody for three days.

Another accused Ankush Khanna surrendered before the police on Friday and he was granted bail on Saturday. 

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. 

Related Topics

murder / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.