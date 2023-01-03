Anger spills onto streets after hit-and-run incident

January 03, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST

A day after a 20-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, hundreds of people gathered outside the local police station on Monday demanding justice for the victim and her family.

Residents accused the police of treating the incident as an accident case and shouted slogans. A protest also erupted outside the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor’s office.

On Sunday, Anjali Singh, who worked for an event management company, was returning from work when she was hit by a four-wheeler and her body got entangled in the wheels of the car, according to senior police officers.

She was dragged for around 12 kilometres from Krishan Vihar near Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the car, the officers said, adding that there were five men in the vehicle who were arrested and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy.

A Delhi court on Monday remanded the accused in police custody for three days.

The Sultanpuri police have registered an FIR against Deepak Khanna, 26, who drives a Gramin Sewa auto; Amit Khanna, 25, who works for a nationalised bank; Krishan, 27, who works at the Spanish Cultural Centre in Connaught Place; Mithun, 26, a hairdresser; and Manoj Mittal, 27, a ration dealer in Sultanpuri.

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Deepak and Amit had borrowed the car from their friend Ashutosh and later returned it to his residence in Rohini’s Sector-1.

However, the actual owner of the car was Lokesh, Ashutosh’s brother-in-law. Amit and Deepak told Mr. Ashutosh that they had drinks and met with an accident with a scooty in Krishan Vihar, from where the two-wheeler was later recovered by the police. Around the same time, the Kanjhawala police station received three PCR calls regarding a naked body of a woman found near the Hanuman Mandir, following which the owner of the vehicle, Mr. Lokesh, was traced with the help of CCTV images. He took the police to Mr. Ashutosh, who, in turn, led them to the five accused.

According to the FIR, Deepak confessed to the police that he was driving the vehicle and Manoj was sitting next to him. Mithun, Krishan and Amit were on the back seat, it said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said a medical board has been constituted to conduct an autopsy.

“Based on the post-mortem report, fresh charges could be added against the accused who were inebriated at the time,” the officer said, adding that the blood samples of the accused have been sent for medical examination.

Forensic examination

“The forensic examination of the vehicle is also being done,” he said. According to Sanjeev Gupta, head of the crime scene management division at FSL, Rohini, an eight-member team inspected the vehicle and the accident spots. Sources said blood traces have been found from where the body was recovered and the lower portion of the car.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday sought a detailed report from Delhi Police in connection with the incident. Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh will submit the report, an official said.