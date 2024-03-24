Delhi CM Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources

March 24, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government, AAP sources said on March 24.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 from his official residence in connection with an Excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on March 22 sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

"He [Mr. Kejriwal] has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions pertain to the city government's Water department. Water Minister Atishi will announce the directions later in the day," the party sources said.

The AAP has said Mr. Kejriwal will continue as the Chief Minister even if he is sent to jail.