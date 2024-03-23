March 23, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, in a video message posted on his X handle, on March 23 read out a message from him which she said is written by the Delhi Chief Minister from jail.

“Whether I am inside jail or outside I will work to serve the country. I have launched many struggles and will continue to launch movements and therefore this arrest does not amaze me. We need to work together to make India the number one country in the word.”

Also Read | Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

“In India, there are many internal and external forces that are trying to weaken India. We have to identify and defeat these forces,” he said.

“Mothers and sisters in Delhi must be wondering that Kejriwal has gone in, will we now get our ₹1,000 (new scheme launched in this year’s Budget)? I urge them to have faith in me. I will be out soon.”

“Have I ever made a promise and not fulfilled it? Your son and brother is made of iron. I am very strong. I have only one request. Go to the temple and seek blessings for me,” he said in the letter Ms. Sunita read out.

In a message to AAP workers from ED custody, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Don’t hate BJP members because of my arrest; they are our brothers.”

Also Read | ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids: Delhi Minister Atishi

A court on Friday remanded Mr. Kejriwal in ED’s custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation” regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The court observed that custodial interrogation was required to “unearth the remaining proceeds of crime” and to “confront him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during the investigation”.

The Delhi court remanded Mr. Kejriwal in ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days while accusing the AAP leader of being “involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly election”.