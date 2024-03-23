GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Made of iron’: Kejriwal’s wife reads his message, written in ED custody

A court remanded Arvind Kejriwal in ED’s custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation” regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam

March 23, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, delivers his message via a video conference, on March 23, 2024.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, delivers his message via a video conference, on March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, in a video message posted on his X handle, on March 23 read out a message from him which she said is written by the Delhi Chief Minister from jail.

“Whether I am inside jail or outside I will work to serve the country. I have launched many struggles and will continue to launch movements and therefore this arrest does not amaze me. We need to work together to make India the number one country in the word.”

Also Read | Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

“In India, there are many internal and external forces that are trying to weaken India. We have to identify and defeat these forces,” he said.

“Mothers and sisters in Delhi must be wondering that Kejriwal has gone in, will we now get our ₹1,000 (new scheme launched in this year’s Budget)? I urge them to have faith in me. I will be out soon.”

“Have I ever made a promise and not fulfilled it? Your son and brother is made of iron. I am very strong. I have only one request. Go to the temple and seek blessings for me,” he said in the letter Ms. Sunita read out.

In a message to AAP workers from ED custody, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Don’t hate BJP members because of my arrest; they are our brothers.”

Also Read | ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids: Delhi Minister Atishi

A court on Friday remanded Mr. Kejriwal in ED’s custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation” regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

AAP workers protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on March 23, 2024.

AAP workers protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The court observed that custodial interrogation was required to “unearth the remaining proceeds of crime” and to “confront him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during the investigation”.

‘Gangs run from jail, not govts’: BJP leaders slam AAP over protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

The Delhi court remanded Mr. Kejriwal in ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days while accusing the AAP leader of being “involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly election”.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.