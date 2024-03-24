GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP calls for protest against Kejriwal’s arrest; Delhi Police beefs up security

Heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading have already been put in place on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the ED office

March 24, 2024 08:04 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann addresses a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged Delhi excise policy case, at Shaheedi Park in New Delhi on March 23, 2024.

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann addresses a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged Delhi excise policy case, at Shaheedi Park in New Delhi on March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of a planned protest by AAP leaders and workers in the national capital on March 24, the Delhi Police has ramped up security measures, officials said.

This comes after AAP decided to take out a candle march and burn the effigy of the BJP Government against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.

"We got information that workers and leaders of AAP will hold protest. To ensure law and order situation, we have stepped up security in the national capital. We will ensure deployment of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel.

OPINION | AAP trap: On Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

"Senior officers will continue to monitor the entire situation in their districts. Directions have been issued to the SHOs to keep a strict vigil in their area and to inform their senior officers immediately, if they get to know about any protest," a senior police officer said.

Heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading have already been put in place on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the ED office where AAP members are expected to gather to protest against the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal.

AAP raises concern with CEC as Delhi Police block party office

Paramilitary personnel, equipped with anti-riot gear, have also been stationed to ensure law and order.

The police officer further said that they have asked the traffic police to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in Delhi and to arrange diversions immediately if AAP workers and leaders take out protest march.

As part of the heightened security measures, roads leading to both the BJP headquarters and the ED office in central Delhi have been closed.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / national politics

0 / 0
