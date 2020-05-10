Delhi

Facing criticism for ‘under reporting’ of COVID-19 deaths, Delhi issues SOP for hospitals

File photo of Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

File photo of Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev also warned of strict action if any delay in reporting of fatalities is found.

Facing criticism for “under reporting” COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government on Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued an order along with the SOP under which all COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities will e-mail a ‘death report’ to the government by 5 pm everyday.

Mr. Dev also warned of strict action if any delay in reporting of fatalities is found.

Officials of the 10 hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have said the number of people dead due to the virus is higher than what the Delhi government’s bulletin reflects.

“Every COVID-19 hospital and other health facilities will appoint nodal officers who will ensure timely communication of deaths,” Dev said in the order.

If there is delay in reporting deaths, the medical superintendent, medical director or nodal officer of ‘defaulter hospital’ will have to file a written explanation, the official order said.

On Saturday, Congress leader Ajay Maken sought more transparency from the Kejriwal government while Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari urged the chief minister to “tell the truth” about COVID-19 deaths in the city, saying people have a right to know about the severity of the outbreak.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 7:04:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/facing-criticism-for-under-reporting-of-covid-19-deaths-delhi-issues-sop-for-hospitals/article31550790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY