Coronavirus: 13 deaths reported in Delhi in 24 hours

Thirteen deaths and 406 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 86 and tally to 7,639, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This is the highest toll in a single day in the city so far. Of the 7,639 cases, 2,512 people have recovered and there are 5,041 active cases.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Delhi government has been lesser than the data on the number of deaths from hospitals. The Delhi government had said that the hospitals send the number of deaths to a Death Audit Committee appointed by the government and only the committee can certify them and only those would be counted in the health bulletin.

“This [13] is the number of deaths declared by the Death Audit Committee in the past 24 hours,” the Delhi government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not provide details on whether the 13 deaths happened in the past 24 hours or whether they happened earlier and were now declared by the Death Audit Committee.