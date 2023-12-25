GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cold wave tightens grip on north India, Delhi shivers in dense fog with 'Very Poor' air quality

December 25, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
A drone visual of an area after a layer of fog covers the National Capital as the cold wave grips the city, in New Delhi on Sunday.

A drone visual of an area after a layer of fog covers the National Capital as the cold wave grips the city, in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

As the cold wave tightened its grip on North India, the national capital woke up to an even colder morning accompanied by dense fog on December 25.

The temperature in Delhi on December 25 morning was recorded at 9.4° Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visibility dropped to 125 metres in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility.

Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’

On December 24, the minimum temperature had settled at 9.1° Celsius.

Due to the chilling cold, many sought refuge at night shelters in various parts of the national capital.

Similar scenes unfolded elsewhere, with locals gathering near fires in the Lodhi Road area to seek comfort.

Visuals from Lodhi Road, Munirka, RK Puram, and Ring Road near AIIMS depicted a thick layer of fog hanging overhead, with only a few vehicles and commuters venturing out into the streets.

Delhi AQI | No extreme curbs for now, will wait for NCR air quality to improve: Central body

Additionally, Delhi's air quality on Monday remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

In response to the prevailing conditions, all non-essential construction work has been banned in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

