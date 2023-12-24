GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minimum temp settles at 7.6 Deg C in Delhi, normal for season

It has predicted mainly clear sky during the day while shallow fog was reported in the morning

December 24, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

It has predicted mainly clear sky during the day while shallow fog was reported in the morning.

The IMD has forecast dense fog from December 25 to December 28.

There will be foggy conditions from December 29 to December 30, and the minimum temperature is expected to dip by a few notches, it said.

The IMD recorded the relative humidity at 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi continued to be in the "severe" category at 417, recorded at 9.05 am. On December 23, it was recorded as 450 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

