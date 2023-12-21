Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’

December 21, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - New Delhi

“The minimum temperature in New Delhi on December 21 dipped to 6.2°C, two notches below the season’s average,” the Weather Department said.

Partly cloudy sky is expected during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23°C

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m. stood at 340.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 92%, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.