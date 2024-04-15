GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS leader K. Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 23

Kavitha was arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam

April 15, 2024 10:27 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

PTI
K. Kavitha, daughter of BRS leader and former Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao arrives to appear before the court, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. File

K. Kavitha, daughter of BRS leader and former Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao arrives to appear before the court, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A Delhi court on April 15 sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in a corruption case lodged by CBI. Ms. Kavitha was arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was arrested from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CBI produced the accused before the court on expiry of her three-day police custody granted earlier by a judge.

CBI officials had recently questioned Ms. Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of ₹100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the Excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.

The ED arrested Ms. Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

