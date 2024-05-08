GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP student wing workers detained for sloganeering against Kejriwal's arrest during IPL match

The workers, wearing T-shirts with 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' written on them, raised slogans during a match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, they said.

May 08, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing workers, wearing T-shirts with ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ written on them, raised slogans during a match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing workers, wearing T-shirts with ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ written on them, raised slogans during a match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: X/@AAPDelhi

At least half a dozen Aam Aadmi Party's student wing workers were detained by Delhi Police for raising slogans during an IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 7, officials said.

The workers, wearing T-shirts with 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' written on them, raised slogans during a match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, they said.

'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' is the AAP's campaign against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is currently lodged in jail in connection with a money laundering case. Voting for the seven constituencies in Delhi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 25.

"Our staff are deployed at various points in the stadium. We have detained some persons for creating public nuisance in one of the stands. They are being bound down accordingly and will be released after legal formalities," a senior police officer said.

"We encourage all spectators to enjoy the game and not indulge in such activity in the stadium," he said.

The AAP, in a press statement, said that party's student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), protested against what it termed as the "illegal arrest" of the Delhi chief minister during the IPL match.

"During this protest, the students wore T-shirts which had 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' written on them. The students raised slogans against the BJP government," the statement said.

The AAP also shared a video of the sloganeering on its official account on X.

