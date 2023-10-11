Aam Aadmi Party welcomes court's order to Enforcement Directorate on ensuring safety of Sanjay Singh

October 11, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on October 11 welcomed the special court's direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to take arrested party leader Sanjay Singh anywhere without informing the court. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey reiterated Sanjay Singh's claims that the ED has some "ulterior motive".

Mr. Pandey alleged that there was an attempt to take the Rajya Sabha MP to an undisclosed location without the court's knowledge.

The special court in New Delhi on October 10 extended till October 13 the ED custody of Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money-laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

During the hearing, Mr. Singh had told the court, "... They [ED] had some ulterior motive. I asked what happens if I am killed in an encounter, who will be responsible? They said they will be responsible. What's the point of responsibility when I am dead. Again and again, I asked for court's order." The judge asked the ED why it wanted a written statement from Mr. Singh about his reluctance to leave its office. The Central agency has rejected Mr. Singh's allegations of any wrongdoing.

The judge told ED, "You should not take him away without the court's order. Further, since the accused himself has also raised some concerns about his security in ED custody and hence, it is also being directed that the IO and other senior officers of the ED team investigating this case shall ensure the safety and security of accused in all respects, while he is in the ED custody in terms of this order of the court," the judge said in the order. Mr. Pandey said they were thankful to the court for its directions.