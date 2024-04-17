GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pollachi constituency awaits tough contest as vigorous campaigning concludes

April 17, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency is all set to witness a tough fight on Friday as vigorous campaigning by Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK and national party BJP concluded on Wednesday.

AIADMK’s A. Karthikeyan concluded his campaigning with a rally near the new bus stand at Pollachi in which hundreds of party supporters attended.

Constituency watch | A triangular fight in Pollachi dominated by agrarian concerns

“I have witnessed several elections. But, I have not witnessed such a reception from the voters in any other election. People waved the victory sign at us wherever we went for campaigning. We are expecting nothing but victory,” Mr. Karthikeyan said.

The AIADMK is largely banking on the traditional vote from the six Assembly segments in the constituency, namely Thondamuthur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Valparai, Udumalpet and Madathukulam, all of them represented by AIADMK MLAs.

Lok Sabha polls | Rail users highlight issues related to connectivity, development of stations in Pollachi

The DMK is hoping to cash in on various popular welfare schemes introduced by the State government, besides urging voters for a change in the Centre.

“We have worked hard and the result was visible from the reception given by people across the constituency. At many places, we were shocked by the support extended for the party. The victory is ours,” said DMK’s candidate K. Eswarasamy, whose campaigning concluded at Thermutti, Pollachi.

Lok Sabha polls | Candidates assure solutions for farmers’ demands in Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency

BJP’s candidate K. Vasantha Rajan concluded the campaigning at the five corner junction on Palladam Road with a rally attended by hundreds of cadres. He is expecting the total voting percentage in Pollachi to increase in the polling on Friday.

“Many people, who have stayed away from voting, will be voting this time. They are campaigning on social media platforms and voters are definitely looking for a change. I have covered 600 points during the campaigning and could not see hardly any developmental work brought by previous MPs. Voters said they did not even turn to thank them after winning. People, especially women, do not want liquor shops,” he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.