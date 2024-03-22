GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls| BJP fields K. Vasantha Rajan in Pollachi

March 22, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
K. Vasantha Rajan, BJP candidate for Pollachi constituency

K. Vasantha Rajan, BJP candidate for Pollachi constituency | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced K. Vasantha Rajan as its candidate for the Pollachi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Aged 43, Mr. Vasantha Rajan has been holding the post of the party’s president for Coimbatore south district.

A post graduate in civil engineering, Mr. Vasantha Rajan is also into real estate and farming, alongside his public life as a politician.

Mr. Vasantha Rajan’s political career started with roles in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and was the State general secretary of the youth wing in 2016. He became the convenor of the party for Pollachi in 2019.

His main opponents in the election are K. Easwaraswamy of the DMK and A. Karthikeyan of the AIADMK.

