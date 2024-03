March 21, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The AIADMK has chosen A. Karthikeyan as its nominee for the Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency. Son of the late M. Appusamy, who served the party as Anaimalai panchayat union secretary, Mr. Karthikeyan holds a B. Tech in Textiles and had worked in banks in London. His wife Shanthi is Anaimalai panchayat union chairperson.