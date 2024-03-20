GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | DMK announces candidates for Coimbatore and Pollachi Parliamentary Constituencies

March 20, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
B. Rajkumar, DMK Coimbatore candidate.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday announced its candidates for the Coimbatore and Pollachi Parliamentary Constituencies for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

B. Rajkumar, known popularly as Ganapathi Rajkumar, is not new to Coimbatore’s public. He started his political career in 1989, joining the AIADMK. In 2001, he was elected as a Corporation councillor and was elected Coimbatore Mayor in 2014. He joined DMK in 2020 in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

With a doctorate in journalism and mass communication, the 59-year-old candidate is known for the works he took up in e-governance and restoration of water bodies in Coimbatore.

K. Easwaraswamy, DMK Pollachi candidate.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K. Easwaraswamy, the Pollachi candidate, runs several businesses, including a spinning mill and two-wheeler dealership. A resident of Maivadi panchayat, the 48-year-old candidate was the Madathukulam union member in 2007. He is the DMK’s Madathukulam union secretary.

