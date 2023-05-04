HamberMenu
Italian tourist around the world on a Vespa scooter reaches Ooty

May 04, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ilario Vespanda of Italy who has been travelling around the world for the past six years reached Udhagamandalam on Thursday after traveling for 1.9 lakh km.

An Italian traveller Ilario Vespanda (40), who has been travelling around the world on his Vespa scooter, reached Ooty on Thursday. Illario started his journey from Italy and travelled nine European countries, African countries on a ship and Turkey and Central Asia.

“I was stuck in Iran in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic for eight months, where I stayed in mosques and a few churches. From there I visited a few Arab nations, and then Pakistan. Through the Wagah border, I came to India. I travelled to Delhi and Kolkata. I proceeded to Bangladesh and stayed there for 40 days. Then I came to Chennai and travelled to Kanyakumari. Now I am in Ooty.

I am planning to go to Wayanad in Kerala, Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir and proceed to Bhutan, Nepal and China. So far, I have covered 1.9 lakh km on my 1968-model Vespa. I am also interested in visiting Australia and the United States of America,” said Mr. Vespanda.

“My perspective on the countries, especially India, changed once I visited them. I’ll probably complete my adventures in the next two years,” he said.

