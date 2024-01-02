GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hotspots identified in Coimbatore city, rural areas as fever cases increase

Over 100 streets have been identified in Coimbatore Corporation limits. Health Department, Corporation and local bodies are taking control measures in these areas

January 02, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
The local bodies in Coimbatore have mapped the hotspots, based on which control measures are being taken.

The local bodies in Coimbatore have mapped the hotspots, based on which control measures are being taken. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Health Department has identified more than 30 hotspots in rural parts of Coimbatore district following a rise in the number of fever and dengue cases.

In the Coimbatore Corporation limits, over 100 streets have been identified as hotspots.

The Health Department, Corporation and local bodies are taking control measures in these hotspots as the district is also seeing a spike in the number of dengue cases.

ALSO READ
Over 10,000 people screened in fever camps held in Coimbatore district

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna told The Hindu the local bodies had mapped these hotspots, based on which control measures were being taken.

According to her, the district started seeing a spike in fever cases following the intermittent showers received last month. Stagnation of rainwater in waste materials and other structures triggered breeding of mosquitoes, including the dengue spreading aedes aegypti.

On December 30, a 10-year-old boy, a resident of Singanallur in the city, died of dengue. The boy was initially treated at a private hospital, before getting admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on December 29. However, his condition deteriorated and he died the next day.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore district prepares to combat dengue ahead of the onset of monsoon

“We are reviewing the control measures and situation in these hotspot areas on a daily basis. We will be able to bring down the cases in another 15 days, but only with the cooperation and involvement of the public,” she said.

The official appealed to the public to clear water that gets stagnated around houses, institutions, offices and other places. Water containers should be cleaned at frequent intervals and they should be covered properly to avoid mosquito breeding, said the official.

