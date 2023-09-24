September 24, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Health Department and local bodies are conducting mass cleaning drives across Coimbatore district to clear mosquito breeding sites as a preventive measure against dengue. Officials said that mass cleaning drives are being conducted in local bodies as per the fixed schedule prepared by the district administration.

On September 21, Health Department staff and workers of the local bodies inspected tyre shops and puncture shops. Discarded and unused tyres were removed from these places. This was to avoid rainwater getting stagnated in tyres that eventually turn as breeding grounds of dengue-spreading aedes aegypti mosquitoes that lay eggs in freshwater.

Proprietors of tyre shops and puncture shops were advised to clear unused tyres at periodical intervals, without allowing them to be breeding ground of mosquitoes. The tubs in puncture stalls, which are used to check punctured tubes and tubeless tyres, could also turn into mosquito breeding sites. Water in such tubs should be changed every few days, without allowing mosquitoes to breed in them.

According to P. Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services, scrap dealers engaged by local bodies are collecting waste materials from houses in villages and urban areas. The aim was to avoid peridomestic breeding sources of mosquitoes.

On September 22, Health Department staff visited schools in the district and educated them on the need to keep their houses and premises clean. Students were tasked to pass the awareness messages to their family members.