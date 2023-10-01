October 01, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 2,300 people were screened in 107 fever camps conducted by the Health Department in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who inspected a fever camp at ward-3 of the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation at Netaji Nagar near Chinnavedampatti, said the camps were arranged in places where cases of fever, dengue, leptospirosis and scrub typhus have been reported.

The Minister said the spread of dengue did not go beyond control of the Department in the past two years as the government took proactive and preventive measures.

A total of 4,354 people were infected by dengue in the State and three people died of the disease so far this year. As many as 363 people were undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals across the State till Saturday. Of these, 10 patients were in hospitals in Coimbatore, he said.

According to the Minister, the infection rate of dengue used to be from 6,000 to 10,000 per year. The State has been receiving intermittent rain which was causing breeding of dengue spreader aedes aegypti mosquitoe. However, the preventive measures taken by the government have controlled the disease spread.

“More 13,000 people were infected and 66 people died of dengue in 2012. Over 23,000 people were infected in 2017 when the disease claimed 65 lives. These were the two years with the highest toll due to dengue in the State. Though deaths due to the disease have reduced to single digit, the government is aiming further to have nil deaths due to dengue,” he said.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Deputy Commissioner of Corporation Selva Surabhi, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and other officials were present.