The work on building a rehabilitation centre for captive elephants has begun at Chadivayal near Coimbatore.

Official sources said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin officially inaugurated the works of the facility during his recent visit to Pollachi on March 13. The government has allocated ₹8 crore for the facility, which will come up in a natural forest setting.

Sources said sheds for elephants were being constructed first, followed by other facilities, including accommodation for the staff who take care of elephants.

A total of 18 sheds will be constructed for elephants. Other facilities for the elephants include a pond and a dusting area. The existing infrastructure at the former elephant camp at Chadivayal includes two sheds for elephants, quarters for camp staff and a kitchen.

A borewell, overhead tank with watch tower, solar fencing, additional buildings for mahouts and cavadis (assistants) and an arch at the entrance will be constructed for the rehabilitation centre, which will be spread in an area of 20 hectares.

As the land for the rehabilitation centre is located in a reserve forest area of the Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division, measures will also be taken to prevent wild elephants from entering the facility. In 2017, Sujay (45), a kumki elephant attached to the elephant camp, lost one of its tusks after being attacked by a wild elephant.

An official said an elephant-proof trench would be dug around the centre, leaving adequate space for the approach way. This would act as a first barrier to wild elephants. Hanging solar fence would be erected as a second barrier, said the official.

The Department has plans to shift nine captive elephants from the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam in Tiruchi to the Chadivayal facility, after the completion of works.

Along with the Chadivayal facility, the Chief Minister also launched works of a rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre for wildlife at Pethikuttai in Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore Division on March 13.