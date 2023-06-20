Tamil Nadu govt. sanctions ₹8 crore to set up facilities at Chadivayal elephant camp in Coimbatore

June 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders for setting up facilities at the Chadivayal elephant camp in Coimbatore at a cost of ₹8 crore. The camp has been functioning as a temporary rehabilitation centre since 2012.

The new facilities will include elephant sheds, veterinary facilities, kitchen and elephant-proof trenches. To strengthen conservation efforts, the government has also planned to focus on rescue-related activities, including specialised transport.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said in an official release that the government had sanctioned ₹5 crore for the improvement of Kozhikamuthi elephant camp at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Pollachi. The amount would be used to create infrastructure at the camp, train mahouts and cavadies, and set up viewing gallery for visitors.

In addition to this, the government has planned to construct 44 eco-friendly and culturally compatible houses for elephant caretakers of Theppakkadu at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and 47 houses for caretakers of Kozhikamuthi elephant camp at ATR at a total cost of ₹9.10 crore as per the Chief Minister’s announcement on March 15.